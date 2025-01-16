Amidst a flurry of Galaxy S25 leaks, have a look at the iPhone SE 4 dummy units

Everything seems to be about the Samsung Galaxy S25 series at the moment. Ahead of its official unveiling on January 22 at the Unpacked event, we already have seen purported official images of the entire lineup along with promotional materials giving us insights about the Galaxy S25 series AI features. A fresh leak, however, tries to shift the spotlight away from Samsung to Apple's upcoming mid-ranger, the iPhone SE 4.

It has been rumored that Apple may call it iPhone 16E. If that's not intriguing enough, reliable leaker Sonny Dickson has shared a couple of images of what appear to be dummy units of the alleged iPhone SE 4. The images reveal a departure from the outdated design of previous iPhone SE models, with Apple finally introducing a refreshed chassis for its SE series.

The first photo shows the back of the purported iPhone SE 4 in two colors—black and white. In the top left corner, you can see the single rear camera, which is speculated to be a 48MP shooter. This camera is also tipped to be the same 48MP wide camera that is currently available on the latest iPhone 16 models. There is a mic and an LED flashlight to the right of the rear camera. The rest of the back maintains a clean and minimalist aesthetic.

The other image shows the side profile of the alleged iPhone SE 4 dummy units, showing the mute switch, volume rockers, and a physical SIM card slot. While the leaker didn't share an image showing the front of the phone, the second image does give a glimpse of the front. And as reported by leaks multiple times before, Touch ID is replaced with Face ID.

The iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E is expected to feature a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display. It could house a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera inside the bathtub notch on the front. Under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be powered by an A18 Plus chipset with Apple Intelligence support, making it more powerful than the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has tipped that Apple may launch the iPhone SE 4/iPhone 16E sometime by the end of April. Apple may keep the price of the device under $500, thanks to Apple using components from previous models and its in-house modem.