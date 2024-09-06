Everything we know about Apple iPhone SE 4 so far

While all eyes are currently focused on Apple's upcoming event to unveil the iPhone 16 series, the company is reportedly preparing a couple of other products for late this year and early 2025, including new M4 Macs and the iPhone SE 4. So far, we've heard many rumors and rumblings about the new iPhone SE and its alleged specifications. Here's a roundup of what we know about the new budget-friendly iPhone.

First and foremost, the iPhone SE 4 is tipped to launch in early 2025, most likely in the spring. Given that previous generations (except for the second generation) were all launched in March, Apple is highly expected to release the new iPhone in March 2025. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Korean sources already approved this timeframe. Also, a report by The Information previously noted that the mass production of the new device will ramp up in October.

Apple's iPhone SE lineup has traditionally been a stripped-down version of the company's premium iPhones, lacking modern design elements. However, the iPhone SE 4 is set to break this tradition with its rumored all-screen design. The new iPhone SE could potentially adopt design elements from the iPhone 14, including a larger screen and an aluminum chassis.

iPhone 14

According to the latest reports, Apple is in talks with two Japanese firms to supply OLED displays for its upcoming iPhone SE. The previous iPhone SE lineup shipped with LCD panels, and upgrading to OLED panels with the iPhone SE would be a noticeable leap. As for the size, the phone could feature a 6.1-inch OLED display to make it on par with the mainstream iPhone lineup.

Under the hood, you can expect to see the A18 chip accompanied by 8GB of RAM, which is the minimal requirement for Apple Intelligence. An Apple-designed 5G chip could also keep you connected to fast cellular networks. For the camera part, the iPhone SE 4 could get a 48MP sensor on its back. Moreover, the Touch ID and the Home button could be replaced with Face ID.

However, these anticipated upgrades come with a price. According to previous reports, the iPhone SE 4 could be priced at a minimum of $450, with some other reports suggesting price tags of $499 and even $549. The current third-generation iPhone SE starts at $429.