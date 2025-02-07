Microsoft says Windows 11 KB5044284/KB5046617 still can't install new updates via USB/CD

Back in December, Microsoft added a new known issue wherein users trying to install new security updates or Patch Tuesdays on Windows 11 24H2 would be unable to do so had they installed using media like CD or USB. The issue affected those trying to update on top of the October 2024 Patch Tuesday (KB5044284) and November 2024 Patch Tuesday (KB5046617). Those who installed using something like the official Media Creation Tool were also affected.

Microsoft clarified that the problem does not occur when the installation is done via Windows Update or the Update Catalog website.

To prevent the issue, the company provided a workaround which was simply to avoid the October and November patches. At the time company had said that it was investigating the problem and would offer more details later.

However, Microsoft has now closed the issue as "resolved" even though the root of the problem has seemingly not been addressed by the company. The workaround that was provided has simply been reworked as the resolution of the issue as you can see below:

Workaround: To prevent issues, do not install Windows 11, version 24H2 which installs the October 2024 or November 2024 security updates. Instead, ensure that media used to install Windows 11, version 24H2, includes the December 2024 monthly security update (released December 10, 2024), or later.

And following is the resolution:

Resolution: To prevent this issue, do not install Windows 11, version 24H2 using media that installs the October 2024 or November 2024 security updates. If a device becomes unable to receive further updates as a result of this issue, it can be remediated by re-installing Windows 11, versions 24H2, using media which instead includes the December 2024 monthly security update (released December 10, 2024), or later.

In Microsoft's defence, perhaps the underlying problem is too much of a hassle to dig into and resolve given the time constraint, which is why the company has decided to move on to other open issues.

In related news, the tech giant this week published a new PowerShell script for updated Windows 11/10/Server boot media.