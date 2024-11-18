Apple may be evaluating the idea of making TVs again

In the latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that Apple may be exploring the idea of making its TVs. The idea isn't something new, as similar rumors circulated online around 2009 and 2011. Now, it appears that the company could be, once again, inclined towards releasing an Apple-branded TV set again.

While Gurman did not share any details about the purported Apple TV set, he mentioned that it could be one of the several smart home products, it has in line to launch, if the rumored wall-mounted smart home hub is successful. This could mean that the product is still far off the table, and unlikely to debut for at least a couple of years.

Gurman noted that "if the first device fails," which could be a reference to the smart displays, Apple "may have to rethink its smart home ambitions once again." This suggests that the Apple TV set coming to fruition depends on the success of the company's other smart home products. If they fail, the Apple TV set may revert to being merely a rumor.

Additionally, it appears that Apple is still in the very early stages of considering making a TV set. However, although a rumor, this ignites a possibility of Apple taking the TV-set industry head-on, which is currently dominated by Chinese players, and Korean tech giants, such as Samsung and LG.

Also, the rumors have sparked speculation about what Apple would include in a TV set to set it apart from its rivals in terms of display, specifications, features, and most important thing, pricing. Likely, Apple would only release a high-end TV, if it ever comes to fruition. The then COO of Apple, Tim Cook, during the Goldman Sachs Conference in 2010, said that the company had "no interest in being in the TV market." Of course, with time Apple's stance on the matter may have evolved.