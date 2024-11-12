A smart home camera from Apple may release in 2026

Apple is rumored to be developing a smart home display, potentially running on a new "homeOS designed specifically for smart home products. The company is speculated to launch the smart home display sometime next year. Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple may foray into the smart home camera market, with the new product expected to be released in 2026.

Kuo notes that Apple has not one, but two products lined up for a 2026 release: a smart home camera and upgraded AirPods with more health management features. It is reported that the mass production of Apple's smart home camera could begin in 2026.

Apple is said to be pretty optimistic about the product and expects to sell tens of millions of smart home cameras over the long term. Notably, the Apple camera will have wireless connectivity and support for Apple Intelligence and Siri. However, other specification details are still under wraps.

While Apple is already rumored to launch a smart home display, it is unclear if Kuo is talking about the same product or a completely different product. Considering the fact that the smart home display is tipped to launch in early 2025, the latter seems more likely.

There is also a rumor about new AirPods. Not much information is available about the 2026 earphones from Apple, and it is simply claimed to have "more health management features" like the Apple Watch, and that Chinese manufacturer Goertek will serve as the primary supplier of a 2026 AirPods model.

We have already reported that Apple is planning to launch the Powerbeats Pro 2 next year. They are expected to include a heart rate sensor, allowing users to track their heart rate while working out and manage them via the Apple Health app.