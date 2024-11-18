Instagram now preparing to move your Story Highlights into their own dedicated tab

It seems Instagram is currently testing some new features. Recently, it was reported that Instagram was testing to bring an AI-powered profile picture feature, which will be accessible on the profile editing page.

Now, another feature is under testing, that will introduce some changes to where you can view your Instagram Story Highlights. While Stories posted on Instagram are available for 24 hours, after which they disappear. Story Highlights, on the other hand, are a way to showcase select stories indefinitely. Currently, the Story Highlights appear between the bio and post grid section on the profile page.

According to social media expert Lindsey Gamble, Instagram is in the process of giving a dedicated tab to the Story Highlights, similar to how Reels have their own tab on the profile page. Notably, the Instagram Story Highlights will continue to show in your main grid, though where exactly they'll be displayed isn't clear as of yet.

Gamble noted that the feature is currently in testing for select users. Additionally, creators will have the option "to choose which Highlights appear and can remove Highlights from their main grid." The reason behind this was explained by Instagram head Adam Mosseri during his recent AMA session. Adam noted that he wanted to simplify and consolidate the user profile.

Furthermore, the new change is expected to enhance the profile layout by positioning Stories alongside Reels and feed posts, thereby increasing the visibility of this content. Moreover, the change is in line with a previous Instagram test, where the platform was testing a vertical profile grid. For now, the change is available to a few users, and it is unclear when Instagram plans to move the Story Highlights to their own dedicated tab on the profile page.