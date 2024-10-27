Apple's supposed smart home display could be reminiscent of the iMac G3

When it comes to buying smart home gadgets, Apple may be the last name that comes to your mind. However, a few weeks ago, we reported that Apple is planning for a potent foray into the smart home market with a smart display and a so-called homeOS operating system.

At the time, the alleged device was described as an "affordable iPad-like screen." Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has now come up with new purported details about Apple's upcoming smart home display in his weekly Power On newsletter.

As Gurman highlights, Apple's supposed smart home gadget boasts a square display, approximately the size of two iPhones placed side by side, which is smaller than anticipated. The screen is angled on a small base, reminiscent of the iMac G3's circular bottom. A built-in speaker is also rumored to be part of the package.

The device is designed to be affordable, easy to carry, and offer an iPad-like experience by running widely used apps like FaceTime, Notes, and Calendar. However, its ultimate goal is to serve as a hub for managing smart home accessories, similar to Google's Nest Hub. Gurman also says this alleged display will be launched next year, and its price is yet to be discovered.

Meanwhile, Apple reportedly has a higher-end smart home device in the pipeline for 2026, which could be priced close to $1,000. This alleged device has a larger display controlled via a robotic limb and is "designed for higher-end videoconferencing, media playback, and smart home control."

Apple has long adhered to a policy of prioritizing core products over saturating the market with numerous offerings. However, as Bloomberg recently suggested, this policy may not be set in stone with the potential launch of smart glasses and AirPods with cameras in 2027. The move is aimed at salvaging the piles of money Apple has spent on its Vision Pro's visual intelligence technology