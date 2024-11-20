The iPhone SE 4 could launch by the end of March 2025

Next year, Apple is expected to launch its entry-level iPhone, the iPhone SE 4, with a major redesign. The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to feature an OLED display, Face ID replacing the Touch ID, and a USB-C port.

Now, according to a fresh report, we may have a launch month for the iPhone SE 4. As per Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley (via MacRumors), Apple could launch the iPhone SE 4 in March 2025. This information is in line with a previous prediction by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The report by Barclays analysts further adds that "they have confirmed that a fourth-generation iPhone SE with an Apple-designed 5G modem is slated to launch towards the end of the first quarter next year." It was recently reported that Apple could transition over to its own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips. Earlier this year, Apple extended its 5G modem supply agreement with Qualcomm for iPhones through 2026. This extension gives Apple ample time to complete the transition to in-house modems.

The iPhone SE 4 could come with a similar design to the iPhone 14 and could feature a single 48MP camera setup on the back. Around a month ago, dummy units of the iPhone SE 4 surfaced online, giving us a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming mid-ranger from Apple. However, there was a "Plus" variant on the show, which seems unlikely to debut.

It is also rumored that the phone could be powered by the A18 chipset, making it eligible to support Apple Intelligence. It would also make the iPhone SE 4 more powerful than the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, which do not support Apple Intelligence features. As for prices, some suggest that the iPhone SE 4 could cost $450, while others report that it could come with a price tag of $499 and even $549.