Apple tells what it will give you on Apple Watch's 10th birthday

Apple Watch is about to turn ten this month, and Apple wants you to do the obvious thing: Close your Activity rings if you have been slacking around with your goals even after purchasing a pocket-burning smartwatch.

The company will offer a limited-edition Global Close Your Rings Day award to those who close all three Activity rings on April 24. They will also get ten animated stickers and an animated badge for messages. You can also grab a special pin based on the Global Close Your Rings Day at Apple Stores worldwide on April 24 while supplies last.

Data from over 140,000 participants in the Apple Health and Movement Study suggests that Apple Watch users who frequently close their Activity rings were 73% less likely to experience elevated resting heart rate levels.

Apple said in a press release that such users were 48% less likely to experience poor sleep quality and 57% less likely to report elevated stress, adding that "these associations were consistent across men and women, and across all age groups."

While the Apple Watch comes with many features, health is one aspect Apple promotes more than anything else. The company has baked a platter of sensors to measure heart rate, blood oxygen saturation levels, AFib, automatic nap detection, irregular heart rate, and more.

Apple Watch Series 10 is the latest member of the smartwatch lineup since September 2024. Apple is expected to refresh the Apple Watch Ultra this year, which hasn't been updated for quite some time. The upcoming device might feature satellite connectivity and support for blood pressure monitoring.

Apple Watch has reportedly saved lives by sending alerts when the wearer went unconscious. A recent rumor suggests Apple plans to "replicate" your doctor with an AI agent. However, the Cupertino giant isn't what we call 'fast' at launching AI features. That said, the other plans Apple has for the Apple Watch's 10th anniversary remain to be seen.