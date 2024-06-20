watchOS 11 brings 'Check In' support for outdoor workouts to the Apple Watch

We saw multiple new features being announced by Apple for the watchOS 11 at the recently concluded WWDC 2024 event. The watchOS 11 brought improved health and fitness insights, and we also reported that watchOS 11 would also bring the Translate app to the Apple Watch, allowing the user to translate among supported languages right from their wrists.

Then it was also found out that watchOS 11 would also add a Live Activities feature to the Apple Watch. It will add a dynamically updating Live Activity box to the Apple Watch, allowing users to view real-time information. It was also found out that the watchOS 11 update would also bring an automatic nap detection feature, that records sleep data automatically.

Now, according to a fresh report by Macrumors, Apple is also bringing the "Check In" feature to the Apple Watch with watchOS 11. Apple introduced the Check In feature in Messages with iOS 17, which would let your family or friends know when you have reached home. With watchOS 11, the Check In feature is now expanding its support to outdoor workouts as well.

With the Check In integration with workouts, Apple Watch users can let their loved ones know that they have completed their workouts. Users of Apple Watch running watchOS 11 can start a Check In from the Workouts app. Whenever you start a workout, all you need to do is swipe right to view the new Check In option.

You can use the Check In option to notify someone that you have started your workout. This comes in handy when you are walking home in the dark or heading out for a walk early in the morning. Check In will send a "Finished" Check In, letting the chosen contacts know that you have returned home.

If something happens or you take a detour and get delayed in reaching home, Check In will automatically send a notification to the chosen contacts that you haven't arrived at the expected time. Check In will also share your location, the route you took, your iPhone's battery level, and cellular service, allowing your loved ones to get in touch with you to know your whereabouts.

Apple has also added a new option in Settings > Workouts, which lets you turn on Check In Reminders. This would allow you to send a Workout Check In whenever you start an outdoor workout. watchOS 11 is available in developer beta, and Apple may change some features or remove them when it releases the stable version for the public this fall.