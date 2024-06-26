Alleged CAD renders give an early look at the 'Apple Watch X'

Image via 91Mobiles

Apple Watch is about to complete a decade of existence in 2024 and rumors have been floating around that an anniversary-edition Apple Watch X is in development under Apple's roof. 91Mobiles sourced some alleged CAD renders from industry insiders to give an early look at the upcoming smartwatch.

As per the outlet, the Apple Watch Series 10 or Apple Watch X could feature the largest display on an Apple Watch with a 2-inch screen size. However, the device's dimensions (46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm) are expected to sit between the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9.

The renders suggest there won't be much change to the overall design of the next-gen Apple Watch, with its square display, Digital Crown, and side button placed the same as previous models. However, the renders don't reflect the redesigned magnetic band attachment system rumored to arrive on the Apple Watch Series 10 or Watch X.

It can bring improvements over the current design where the band slides on the side of the Apple Watch, taking up space that can be used for other things such as a bigger battery. Apple's new band system is said to make way for a thinner design for the smartwatch.

The existence of the anniversary-edition Apple Watch X was reported by Mark Gurman, featuring a thinner case and blood pressure monitor and expected to launch in 2024 or 2025. So, it remains to be seen whether or not Apple will launch a separate smartwatch called Apple Watch X.

These CAD renders should be taken with a grain of salt given the information available from other sources. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a recent note that the Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to arrive in 45mm/49mm sizes, making the 49mm variant as big as Apple Watch Ultra.

The next-generation Apple Watch will arrive later this year alongside the iPhone 16 series. In the meantime, you can check this Apple Watch X concept that tries to imagine how it might look based on past rumors.

Source: 91Mobiles