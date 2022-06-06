Apple WWDC 2022 is happening today, here is how to watch it

It is a big day for Apple fans and developers. Today, the company begins its annual developer conference called WWDC, where it is expected to announce major updates for its operating systems. Besides, rumors claim we may see several hardware refreshes. If you want to follow up with the event, here is how to watch it live.

Traditionally, Apple lets everyone watch WWDC 2022 live on its official website and YouTube. You can stream the conference on apple.com using this link or watch the event unfold on Apple's official YouTube channel. It will start at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT / 6pm BST / 12pm CT.

According to various rumors and reports, iOS 16 will bring a redesigned lock screen with "widget-like capabilities", better notifications, more features for iMessage, refined sleep tracking for the Health app, the long-promised Apple Music app for classical music, plus significant updates for iPadOS. The latter should get support for resizable windows and a redesigned multitasking screen.

Hardware-wise, reputable sources say Apple is going to introduce a redesigned MacBook Air with a new "M2" chip, slimmer bezels, and multiple color options. Also, as teased in March 2022, Apple should reveal an ARM-based Mac Pro, the last Mac still using Intel processors.

Do you plan to watch Apple WWDC 2022? What updates or announcements do you expect ? Share your thoughts in the comments.