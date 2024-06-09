Apple WWDC 2024 keynote: Here's how and when to watch and what might be revealed

We have been through Google I/O and Microsoft Build for 2024, and now, as usual, the third and final of the big tech developers conference is close at hand. We are just a few hours from when Apple will begin its 2024 edition of its Worldwide Developer's Conference, better known as WWDC.

The conference will begin with a keynote address that anyone can watch, and that's when Apple will make its big announcements for WWDC. This year may be a bit more interesting on the announcements front compared to previous years.

Here's when and how to watch the Apple WWDC 2024 keynote and what we expect might be revealed (and what we don't think will be shown).

When is the Apple WWDC 2024 keynote?

The keynote will begin at 1 pm Eastern time (10 am Pacific).

How can I watch the event?

Apple will stream the live event on its YouTube channel and its Apple TV app.

What is expected to be revealed during the event?

Apple always officially announced the latest versions of its iOS mobile operating system during WWDC, and this year will almost certainly be no exception with the introduction of iOS 18. We will likely also get info on the next version of its watchOS for the Apple Watch, and we could get info on the next macOS and tvOS releases as well.

However, the folks in Cupertino may have more to talk about than just new feature bullet points. It is almost certain that Apple will make its first big AI announcements during the WWDC keynote address. Apple has been seen by many as lagging behind the current AI tech trend that's been led by Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, and others, and many people believe the company will plant its own flag down on the AI front.

There are unconfirmed rumors that Apple will announce a partnership with OpenAI at WWDC so it can provide its GPT generative AI modes for not just iPhones and iPads but for Macs as well. More recent rumors from Bloomberg claim the company will label its AI features under the "‘Apple Intelligence" branding. The features it will add will include things like summarizing articles and generating replies to emails as well. It adds that Apple will make these new AI features opt-in instead of enabling them by default.

Other unconfirmed reports claim Apple will reveal that iOS 18 will support custom-made AI-based emojis, along with a revamp of its Control Center, a dedicated password manager, and the addition of Dark Mode for Home Screen apps.

Will there be any hardware reveals at WWDC 2024?

Last year, Apple announced the Vision Pro mixed reality headset at WWDC. For this year's event, we do not expect Apple to make any hardware product unveiling. There were some unconfirmed rumors that a new Apple TV set-top box refresh might be launched at WWDC 2024, but the latest reports strongly suggest that will not happen.