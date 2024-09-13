Netflix will no longer offer new updates to iPhones and iPads running iOS 16

Netflix discontinued support for third-generation Apple TV in June. Now, the streaming giant has confirmed that it will no longer support old iPhones and iPads running iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. The app on these devices will not receive new updates in the future.

The latest update to the Netflix app shows a warning about the end of support for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 devices. The warning reads, "We’ve updated the Netflix app! To use the latest version, install iOS 17 or later."

The affected devices include the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The same goes for the first-generation iPad Pro and fifth-generation iPad, which are still running iPadOS 16, as iPadOS 17 has already dropped their support.

Netflix now requires users to have iPhones and iPads running iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 or above to receive new updates. These updates are essential as they include new features and bug fixes. For now, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 users can ignore the warning and keep using the Netflix app.

However, the app will stop working in the future. Of course, users of these devices can continue to use Netflix via a browser with a limited set of features and capabilities.

MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris has already found strings related to the upcoming change in the latest version of the Netflix app. While the exact date of discontinuation is unclear, based on the latest strings, the change is expected to arrive soon.

This also makes it a good time for users holding onto their older devices to switch to a newer iPhone or iPad. Apple recently released the iPhone 16 series, which packs new cameras, a new "Camera Control" button, bigger displays, new processors, fresh colors, faster charging, and other improvements. As for iPads, Apple is expected to unveil new models later this year.