Nothing Phone (1) could launch this week, here is what Nothing has to say

Earlier this year, Nothing's co-founder and CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the company would release its first-ever smartphone called Nothing Phone (1) in the summer of 2022. And now that we've entered the summer season, the firm seems to have some updates regarding the official announcement of the much-hyped Nothing Phone (1).

Last week, Nothing tweeted that the announcement date of its new Phone is "coming (very) soon." And now, in its latest tweet, it has possibly hinted that the official announcement will happen "this week."

This week. — Nothing (@nothing) June 6, 2022

The company's latest tweet doesn't categorically mention that it's about the phone launch. However, Nothing will surely make some kind of announcement regarding the launch of Phone (1), if not officially launch it.

There are reasons to believe that Nothing is quite close to releasing its first-ever smartphone. Last month, Flipkart India created a dedicated web page for the Phone (1), mentioning that the product is "coming soon."

Besides the announcement, Nothing has also confirmed some details of its upcoming handset. Last week, the company tweeted that Phone (1) would have a transparent back, support for wireless charging, and powering the handset will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

The Carl Pei-led company also confirmed that it wouldn't feature a chin. Last but not least, the mid-frame will be made of recycled aluminum. That's pretty much everything the firm has, so far, revealed about its new Phone.

A recap of what's officially out there:

- Recycled aluminum mid-frame ♻️

- Transparent back 🪟

- Wireless charging 🔋

- @Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 🐉

- Bonus: no chin 📐

- Announcement date coming (very) soon⏱️ — Nothing (@nothing) May 30, 2022

Meanwhile, we've heard from previous rumors that Phone (1) will feature a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz and HDR10+. It'll reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor coupled with an Adreno 642 GPU. The Nothing Phone (1) may have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

How many of you are excited about the Nothing Phone (1)? Let us know in the comments.