Atari is teasing something that it will reveal on Tuesday, August 22

It looks like the group that currently owns the rights to the Atari video game brand is going to make an announcement in the very near future. In fact, it will be made sometime on Tuesday, August 22.

The official Atari X (formerly Twitter) account has posted up a brief video of an extreme close-up of what appears to be a classic Atari 2600 game console. It then fades out, except for the company logo, and the word "Tomorrow' appears.

Some of the guesses for what's to be revealed by X users have included a DLC pack for the recently released Atari 50 game collection for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch owners.

There has also been a suggestion that it could be a new Atari Flashback console, but with the Atari 50 collection bundled inside. The Atari account has responded to these guesses by suggesting that it has bigger plans than that.

The company previously announced it would make an Atari VCS "retro-inspired" game console that would be made with assistance from crowdfunding. It finally released the console, which is more of a mini-PC, in 2020.

Atari has also been busy acquiring game IP such as a 10-year license agreement to develop and release new Rollercoaster Tycoon titles.

In May, Atari acquired Nightdive Studios, the developer behind a number of game remasters like Blood, Shadowman, Turok, and more recently the Quake II remaster for id Software and Bethesda Softworks.

In late May, the team finally remade (rather than just create a remaster) the original System Shock game. It's possible Atari could have another mini-PC console device, a new retro game, or something else that's completely different.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.