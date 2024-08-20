Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 Roundup: Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred trailer and more

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 is over and it might have been the biggest since the show started in 2019 in terms of major new game reveals, trailers, and more. That includes the reveal of Sniper Elite: Resistance, Dying Light: The Beast, Borderlands 4, Goat Simulator Remastered, Mafia: The Old Country, and the Amazon Prime Video show Secret Level.

We also got release dates for Path of Exile II, Starfield: Shattered Space, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Towerborne, along with the first gameplay footage from Civilization VII plus its release date.

However, that's not all that was shown. Here's more of what was revealed during the event:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

We got to see the first footage of one of the campaign levels for the upcoming shooter from Raven Software, Treyarch, and Activision.

Genshin Impact

The popular game is finally coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Cloud Gaming on November 20.

Masters of Albion

The latest "God Game" from famed developer Peter Molyneux was officially revealed today and will be launched via Steam. The game does not have a release date.

Reanimal

The new co-op horror adventure game from developer Tarsier Studios and THQ Nordic, was officially revealed for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. No release date was revealed.

Dune: Awakening

The open world survival game from Funcom set in the Dune universe got a new trailer and also is coming to Steam sometime in early 2025.

Arc Raiders

First announced way back in 2021, Embark finally showed a new trailer for its sci-fi PvPvE third-person action-survival shooter. The team will hold a public playtest of the game via Steam on 24-27, and it will launch in 2025 for the PC via Steam and Epic Game Store, along with the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nvidia GeForce NOW platform.