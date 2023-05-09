At last, the System Shock remake has gone gold and is still set for release May 30 on PC

It has had one of the longest and most convoluted development cycles in PC game history, but it's finally done. We are speaking of the remake to the classic sci-fi first-person RPG System Shock, and today it was announced that it has finally gone gold.

PCGamesN has the news that development of the System Shock remake has been completed, at least on the PC side of things. That means that the game from developer Nightdive Studios will make its previously announced release date of May 30. It will be made available on Steam, GoG.com, and the Epic Games Store. You can preorder the game now for $39.99.

The original 1994 version of the game from the now-defunct Looking Glass Studios is still considered one of the best games of all time. Nightdive Studios first announced plans for a full remake way back in 2015, which included launching a Kickstarter campaign to raise the initial fund. However, the game kept getting delayed several times and even had development halted for a period of time, before today's announcement.

In case you are unfamiliar with the game, here's a quick summary:

Meet SHODAN. The psychotic AI has taken control of Citadel Station and turned the crew into an army of cyborgs and mutants; She now plans to do the same to Earth. You must explore and battle your way through the depths of a space station gone to hell. Stop SHODAN and avert humanity’s destruction.

The remake is made with Unreal Engine 4 and also has "updated controls, an overhauled interface, and all-new sounds & music". Even the original voice actor for the evil SHODAN AI returned to voice the role again for the remake.

Nightdive Studios has also announced plans to release the System Shock remake for Xbox and PlayStation consoles but a release date for those platforms has not been announced.