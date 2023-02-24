Baldur's Gate 3 won't be coming to Xbox consoles in the near future

Baldurs Gate 3 is coming on August 31

On Thursday, during Sony's latest PlayStation State of Play online event, it was announced that Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to the PlayStation 5 console on August 31, alongside the release of the PC version of the D&D fantasy RPG sequel. However, there was no word from the games' developer, Larian Studios, about an Xbox version of the game.

As it turns out, Xbox console players may have to wait a while before Baldur's Gate 3 is released for that platform. Eurogamer received a statement from a Larian spokesperson:

Right now we're planning to release Baldur's Gate 3 for PC, Mac, GeForce Now and PS5, That said, we have no exclusivity and will announce support for additional platforms if and when we're ready.

While the developer says there's no platform exclusivity agreement for the game, it didn't offer any more details as to why Microsoft's Xbox platform won't get Baldur's Gate 3 on August 31.

The game, which is the sequel to BioWare's first two titles in the series, was first revealed in 2019. Ironically, it was announced during Google's Stadia reveal event as one of the cloud gaming service's major additions.

In 2020, an early access version of the game launched on Steam for Windows and macOS, and also for Stadia. Google has since shut Stadia down, so it's likely that Larian picked NVIDIA's GeForce Now as the game's new streaming home.

