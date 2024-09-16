Overwatch 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow with exclusive benefits

Microsoft just announced Overwatch 2 is the next game it's bringing to Xbox Game Pass from its Activision Blizzard lineup. The sequel to the hugely popular hero shooter originally launched in 2023 as a free-to-play experience. The Game Pass launch will let members jump in with a bunch of bonuses already attached to their accounts, including an XP bonus and cosmetic items.

Overwatch 2 is landing on Xbox Game Pass tomorrow, September 17. To claim the benefits, all that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass for Console, or PC Game Pass members have to do is link their account to Xbox Game Pass and all that's required by members to claim the benefits is link their Microsoft account with Battle.net.

Linking the accounts before November 11 will net members access to six hero skins: Cardboard Reinhardt, Turtleship D.Va, Cyberdragon Hanzo, Street Runner Genji, Bee Mercy, and Cleric Lifeweaver, all seen in the image below. This will also be accompanied by an extra 30 Mythic Prisms for upgrading costumes.

Cosmetic items from the three previous seasons are also a part of the bonuses, which will keep updating as more seasons release in the future:

"You will have access to an awesome collection that updates with each new season, allowing you to relive the freshest styles and equip your heroes with some of the coolest cosmetics from recent history"

Lastly, a 10% XP boost is a part of every Xbox Game Pass holder's Overwatch 2 account, which will also stack with any other bonuses that are active.

Being an Xbox Game Pass member has its perks 💪



Learn more about the awesome in-game rewards you can unlock when you link your @battlenet and Game Pass account starting Sep 17 🎮✨



👉https://t.co/dhcHVc1moL pic.twitter.com/yZFr3mFGjZ — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 16, 2024

To link accounts, login to Battle.net, head to its Account Connections page and link the correct Microsoft account in the Xbox Network section. Keep in mind that there is a long cooldown to attaching accounts like, this so make sure the correct account with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Console, or PC Game Pass is the one being used.