Overwatch 2 will begin 6v6 testing soon, but for how long will depend on players

Blizzard has been talking about bringing back Overwatch's six versus six format to the free-to-play Overwatch 2 for some time now, especially since fan fervor surrounding the original experience doesn't seem to be reducing even after all this time. Today, the company gave a peek at how testing for this mode will begin with Overwatch 2 Season 14, which is landing in early to mid December.

Per the company, two 6v6 tests will be kicking off in Unranked playlists with Season 14, available right alongside the current 5v5 modes. The first test will require at least one hero from each role in teams, with a max of three. A variant of Open Queue format.

Meanwhile, the second test, coming later in the season, will offer a fresh variant of the original 2-2-2 role composition. There will be some balance tweaks that are exclusive to the 6v6 mode too, with Tank roles being the main target for changes.

As for what Blizzard is eyeing for the future of Overwatch 2's player counts for matches, it seems even the developer is still unsure.

"In the world where a surge of players join this mode and continuously play it, then we have the signal we need to do more with it," says game director Aaron Keller in its latest Director's Take blog post. "I think what that 'more' is depends on the level of excitement. "

The studio is open to both the current 5v5 and the classic 6v6 formats existing together in Overwatch 2. However, this will depend on how players receive the change with Season 14. There is a good chance though that if 6v6 isn't embraced by the community, the game could simply go back to being a fully 5v5 experience.

Meanwhile, the current Season 13 content drops aren't finished yet. New modes testing a '2 players per role' format is coming soon to 5v5 Quick Play: Hacked experiments.

Blizzard will have more to say about Overwatch 2 Season 14 when its launch is closer, and the company is even teasing "another special surprise just around the corner" already.