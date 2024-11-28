Samsung confirms the existence of Galaxy Tab S10 FE series

In September, Samsung took the wraps off the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ powered Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra. The company skipped the standard Galaxy S10 model this year. A recent report might shed some light on this decision, as it suggests that Samsung could soon introduce the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series.

Samsung's official website gives us hints about not one but two Galaxy Tab S10 FE models that are speculated to debut next year. There is currently a special promotion active on the Samsung US website offering one year of Goodnotes for free on the purchase of Galaxy Tab S10 series devices. There are offers available on other apps, including YouTube, LumaFusion, etc., during the promotion as well.

A closer look at the promotion's first footnote on the website reveals key information regarding the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE series. Notably, the text reads that participants in the US who purchase and activate a Galaxy Tab S10 series or Galaxy Tab S10 FE series device by July 31, 2025, will get one year of free Goodnotes access.

The 1 year free access to Goodnotes offer is open to participants in the United States who purchase and activate a Tab S10 series, or Tab S10 FE series device by 7/31/2025. To receive the 1 year free access offer, download the Goodnotes app from Samsung Galaxy Store is required. A network connection is required for downloading and using the Goodnotes app, additional data fees may apply when using cellular data.

The mention of the "Galaxy Tab S10 FE series" strongly suggests the possibility of a Galaxy Tab S10+ FE. Based on the information, Samsung could launch the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series well before July 31, 2025. But that's not all.

According to GalaxyClub.nl, Samsung is currently testing tablets with model numbers SM-X520 and SM-X526B. Since the model numbers SM-X510 and SM-X516B belong to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE 5G, the newly spotted devices could be the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE 5G. The report also adds that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is also set to receive a 12MP main camera, an upgrade from the 8MP main camera on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.