Copilot commercial data protection will be added to more Microsoft 365 plans soon

Microsoft offers Copilot for pretty much anyone on any device these days, as its recent Super Bowl highlighted the company's intention to press on with its AI efforts. In December 2023, the company started offering its new generative AI assistant with commercial data protection for a number of Microsoft 365 business and commercial subscribers.

This week, Microsoft revealed that more of its Microsoft 365 commercial plans will also include commercial data protection for Copilot, along with some educational plans as well.

In a post on the official Bing blog, Microsoft said the following plans will add Copilot with commercial data protection sometime before the end of February for anyone using their Entra ID to sign in with their work or education accounts:

Microsoft 365 F1

Microsoft Office 365 E1/ E1 Plus/E3/E5/F3

Microsoft 365 Business Basic

Microsoft 365 Apps for enterprise

Microsoft 365 Apps for Business

Just a reminder: Microsoft says that commercial data protection features mean that when users access Copilot, their text prompts and Copilot's answers to those prompts are not saved by the company. Microsoft cannot see the data that Copilot is generating, and it will not be used to train the company's large language models.

Those users will be able to see a "Protected" badge next to their Microsoft account profile picture when they use Copilot with those plans. The company claims it is working toward giving everyone with an Entra ID account access to Copilot commercial data protection.

Earlier in February, Microsoft announced that Copiloit for Microsoft 365 is now available on Windows desktops. Earlier this week, the company revealed that the Microsoft 365 Chat app for Teams users has now been replaced with the Copilot Teams app.

In a recent interview, Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's executive vice president and consumer chief marketing officer, stated that at some point, users will simply see one Copilot interface, with paid features like Copilot Pro accessed as an add-on feature rather than as a separate product.