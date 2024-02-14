Skype Preview can now transcribe voice messages

Microsoft has released a new update for Skype Preview. Version 8.113 is now available for download on supported platforms with the ability to transcribe voice messages into readable text and a new reaction picker with more emojis and improved sorting.

Voice transcription is a handy feature when you cannot or do not want to listen to voice messages. Tap a pencil button, and Skype will process the message to convert it into text. Besides providing more convenience and flexibility, the audio transcriptions will serve as a great helper for people who rely on assistive technologies.

Enhance your audio messaging with Skype's latest feature - Audio Transcription! Building on our recent UI improvements, we're excited to unveil an addition that transforms how you interact with voice messages. Dive into a comprehensive audio chat experience across all platforms, where every voice message is not just heard but also seen and understood. Welcome to the next level of communication on Skype!

Multiple messaging platforms already support voice message transcription, although some lock this feature behind a paywall (looking at you, Telegram). Fortunately, voice transcription on Skype is free for everyone and does not require a subscription.

Another change in Skype 8.113 Preview is a reworked reaction picker. Microsoft says the new version is a "more intuitive and efficient way to express your feelings in Skype." You can tap a smiley face in the upper-right corner of a message to select a reaction. If the needed emoji is not available, you can long-tap a message and choose from a wider range of reactions sorted by different categories.

Finally, Skype 8.113 resolved a bug where multiple missed call messages would show up in chats.

You can join the ranks of Skype Insiders on the official website. The program is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android.