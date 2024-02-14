Get the great and highly destructible arcade racing game FlatOut for free via GOG.com

If you have never tried the great arcade racing game FlatOut, you no longer have any excuses. The PC version of the game from developer BugBear Entertainment, first released in 2004, is now available for the price of zero, thanks to GOG.com

Yes, you can snap up FlatOut for free via GOG.com from now until 9 am Eastern time on February 17. This giveaway is part of GOG.com's Valentine's Day sale called Love at First Pixel, where you can save up to 90 percent off of hundreds of its games.

Even though the game is over 20 years old, FlatOut is a very entertaining racing title. It's definitely not a racing sim like the Forza Motorsport series. Indeed, it's not even quite as serious as the arcade racing games in the Need for Speed or Forza Horizon series.

The closest game series that it can be compared to is the early Burnout games. There are 16 cars you can drive, and they offer realistic and highly destructible chassis when you collide with other cars on the 36 tracks, or objects in the tracks. You can even participate in an old-fashioned demolition derby.

Perhaps the most fun feature of FlatOut is that you can crash your car, and its in-game driver can fly out of the front with some entertaining ragdoll physics animations. There are even some mini-games specifically designed for launching the driver out of the car where he can hit a big dart board, bring down some giant bowling pins, and more.

BugBear quickly released a sequel, FlatOut 2. The developer's most recent arcade racing game is WreckFest, which first launched in 2018 and is now available for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo console platforms. There's no word yet on what the developer is working on next, but in the meantime be sure to get FlatOut for free before February 17.