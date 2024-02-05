Copilot for Microsoft 365 is now available on Windows desktops

In January, Microsoft announced that its Copilot for Microsoft 365 services was now available for all businesses, big and small. Today, the company revealed that it is adding access to Copilot for Microsoft 365 for Windows desktop users.

In a blog post, the company said that businesses and organizations with both a Copilot for Microsoft 365 license and the Copilot generative AI assistant turned on in the Windows desktop should be able to see a new toggle on the Copilot sidebar: Work and Web. In a new support page on this feature, Microsoft explains:

Copilot in Windows can use either Microsoft Copilot, Copilot with commercial data protection, or Copilot with Graph-grounded chat as its chat provider platform. The chat provider platform is the underlying service that Copilot in Windows uses to communicate with the user. The chat provider platform is important because it's possible for users to copy and paste sensitive information into the chat. Each chat provider platform has different privacy and security protections.

Copilot with commercial data protection is available for all Microsoft 365 business and education customers at no additional cost. It will protect company and organization data, and it won't save your chats. Copilot info also won't be used to train Microsoft's large language models.

When the Work toggle is enabled, it will support Copilot with Graph-grounded chat. Microsoft says:

With Graph-grounded chat, you can draft content and get answers to questions, all securely grounded in your Microsoft Graph data such as user documents, emails, calendar, chats, meetings, and contacts.

This feature is available for Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscribers, which is available as an add-on fee for Microsoft 365 users for $30 a month per person.

In January, Microsoft also announced Copilot Pro for individual users, which offers more powerful generative AI features. It costs $20 per person a month.