Devolver Digital confirms several of its games have been delayed until 2024

As promised, quirkly indie game developer Devolver Digital posted a short "Devolver Delayed" video on its YouTube channel today. Made as a parody of the Nintendo Direct videos, Devolver Digital decided to have some fun while also announcing some games that were slated for a 2023 release, but are now due out in 2024.

The five games that were delayed are:

The Plucky Squire - The cool-looking cartoony action adventure game from developer All Possible Futures (PC, Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation)

- The cool-looking cartoony action adventure game from developer All Possible Futures (PC, Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation) Stick It To The Stickman - A brawler with Hangman style stick figures from developer Free Lives (Windows and Mac)

- A brawler with Hangman style stick figures from developer Free Lives (Windows and Mac) Skate Story - A skateboarding game with supernatural elements from developer Sam Eng (Windows and Mac)

- A skateboarding game with supernatural elements from developer Sam Eng (Windows and Mac) Anger Foot - A first-person shooter where your main weapon is your foot, from developer Free Lives (Windows and Mac)

- A first-person shooter where your main weapon is your foot, from developer Free Lives (Windows and Mac) Pepper Grinder - An action-adventure game where you use a driller to find secrets from developer Ahr Ech (Windows and Switch)

The good news is that Devolver Digital fans will be able to get a lot of games for the rest of 2023. The video shows them off including:

Gunbrella - Yes it's about using a weaponized umbrella from developer Doinksoft (Windows and Switch)

- Yes it's about using a weaponized umbrella from developer Doinksoft (Windows and Switch) Wizard With A Gun - Yes, it's about controlling a wizard with a gun from developer Galvanic Games (Windows, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

- Yes, it's about controlling a wizard with a gun from developer Galvanic Games (Windows, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) The Talos Principle 2 - The sequel to the first person puzzle game from developer Croteam (Windows, Max, Linux, PS5, Xbox Series X.S)

- The sequel to the first person puzzle game from developer Croteam (Windows, Max, Linux, PS5, Xbox Series X.S) The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood - A narrative-driven game where you play as a witch (August 16 for Windows and Switch)

- A narrative-driven game where you play as a witch (August 16 for Windows and Switch) Karmazoo - A co-op themed side scroller for developer PastaGames (Windows, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X)

In addition, a DLC pack for the game McPixel 3 is due in 2023, and a big update to the Broforce game is coming tomorrow, August 8. While it wasn't mentioned in the video, the historical strategy-sim game Stronghold: The Definite Edition will be released by Devolver Digital on October 8.