Devolver Digital will hold its "Devolver Delayed" online event on August 7

Devolver Digital is once again doing something a bit different for its next online streaming event. The Indie game publisher, which held its Devolver Direct event on June 8 to reveal some new games, will be holding another event, Devolver Delayed, on Monday, August 7.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) the publisher said that Devolver Delayed will showcase "which of your most anticipated Devolver Digital published games are moving to next year!" The event will be streamed on YouTube starting at 8 am Pacific time (11 am Eastern time).

Join us next week for Devolver Delayed, the first ever showcase celebrating games that are courageously moving into 2024.



The publisher does have a number of upcoming games that are currently scheduled for 2023. They include The Talos Principle 2, the sequel to the hit first-person puzzle game from developer Croteam, and The Plucky Squire, a unique-looking action-adventure game from developer All Possible Futures. It's more than possible that we will get new trailers and new release dates for these games as well as others. It's also possible Devolver could reveal some all-new games that will be scheduled for release in 2024 during the event.

This is just the start of a busy week of game reveals. On Thursday, August 10, it's highly expected that Bethesda Softworks and id Software will officially reveal a new remaster of the 1997 FPS Quake 2 for modern consoles and PCs as part of its QuakeCon 2023 event.

On Friday, August 11, publisher THQ Nordic will be holding its annual digital showcase event. It will likely feature a number reveals, new trailers, and release dates for many upcoming games. It is slated to begin at noon Pacific time (3 pm Eastern time).