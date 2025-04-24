Meta finally moves Threads.net to Threads.com, brings more improvements to web app

Meta has announced that its web version of Threads is officially moving to the more desirable Threads.com domain name and is receiving a suite of updates aimed at enhancing the desktop experience.

This resolves a bit of confusion that has existed since Threads first launched on the web at Threads.net. If you're unaware, the Threads.com domain was previously owned by a different company, a messaging startup later acquired by Shopify, before Meta was able to acquire it. If you visit threads.net, you are redirected to threads.com. This is the inverse of the case with Neowin, where visiting neowin.com takes you to neowin.net.

Beyond the domain change, Meta is also rolling out several improvements specifically for the Threads web application. Remember, the Threads web client first appeared in August 2023.

At that time, it was quite basic, only allowing users to post, view feeds, and interact with posts. Meta has been steadily adding features to bring the web experience closer to the mobile app's capabilities, including a multi-column layout. These new updates build on that foundation.

For those who prefer the single column view, you will now see your custom feeds lined up at the top of the page, matching the order you have them in on your phone.

Finding your saved or liked posts is now quicker; they are accessible through the main menu icon. Adding columns to your personalized layout, a feature introduced in May 2024, is now simpler thanks to a new column icon located on the right side of the screen.

A handy new feature lets you copy a Threads post as an image directly, avoiding the need for a screenshot if you want to share it on platforms like Instagram or elsewhere. Posting has also been made more accessible with a new "+" button in the bottom right corner. Clicking this brings up a composer box that stays visible as you scroll, letting you compose a post whenever inspiration strikes.

Meta also mentioned it is testing a feature to help users connect with people they already follow on other apps. It is starting with X, allowing users to potentially import their following list to find those same people on Threads.