Netflix brings "Season Download" button to iPhone and iPad users

If you're one of those dedicated binge-watchers who like to conquer entire seasons on long-haul flights or Friday nights at a remote camp, Netflix has a new feature for you (sort of). The streaming giant has finally introduced a "Season Download" button for iPhone and iPad users.

The button does what it says. It lets you download every episode in a season with a single tap on your Apple device. Meanwhile, Android users aren't strangers to it, as the button has been on their Netflix app for a while now.

The Season Download button sits next to the Share button on a show's display page in the Netflix app. It's separate from the Download button below the Play button, which you can use to download the next episode you're about to watch.

All the TV shows and episodes you make offline using this feature will appear in the Downloads section, accessible via the arrow button on the home screen or the My Netflix hub.

Netflix has long offered the ability to make movies and TV shows offline and watch them without an internet connection. If you don't want to save entire seasons, you can download individual episodes by tapping the down arrow next to their title.

The streaming giant also added a feature called Smart Downloads. One of its jobs is automatically downloading the next TV show episode in a season and deleting it once you're done watching.

The ability to download the next episode only works on Wi-Fi and isn't available on ad-supported Netflix plans. Smart Downloads can also offer a selection of movies and TV shows that the Netflix algorithm thinks you might like.

In a blog post, Netflix said Season Download was a much-requested feature. If you're not seeing it on your iPhone or iPad, make sure your Netflix app is updated to the latest version.