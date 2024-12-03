Edge Beta gets built-in AI theme generator

Microsoft has released a small update for Edge 132, which is currently available for testing in the Beta Channel ahead of its stable release later this month. Version 132.0.2957.26 is out with two changes: one deprecated page and a new AI-powered thingy.

With Microsoft Edge version 132, the edge://support page is now deprecated, and its parts are scattered across other pages, such as edge://version, edge://metrics-internals, edge://extensions, and edge://policy.

The second addition to the latest Edge 132 Beta update is a built-in AI theme generator. Microsoft Edge now lets you generate a picture with a text prompt and use it as a browser theme on the new tab page. Also, the browser will extract the picture's dominant color and apply it to other UI surfaces.

Interestingly, you do not need Edge 132 Beta to use this feature. All that the update adds is a new entry in the Appearance section. That entry redirects you to a dedicated page where you can create an AI theme, select the accent color, and apply it to your browser, even if you are on Microsoft Edge 131 (current stable release). Still, it is a nice addition that will help more users learn about the feature.

Here is the official changelog for Microsoft Edge 132.0.2957.26:

Deprecation of Microsoft Edge Support page. To improve end user experience, edge://support is being deprecated. The information found on edge://support is available on other pages: edge://version, edge://metrics-internals, edge://extensions, and edge://policy.

AI theme generator. Microsoft Edge includes an AI theme generator that allows users to input a text string and generate a series of images to preview as browser themes. Applying the theme includes setting the generated image on the Edge new tab page and applying the image's dominant color to the browser frame. Users can now find a new entry point in edge://settings/appearance which will direct them to AI Theme Generator: Create a Custom Browser Theme. Admins can control availability to this feature using the AIGenThemesEnabled policy. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

You can download Microsoft Edge Beta from the official Edge Insider website.