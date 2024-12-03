Samsung might show off its long-rumored smart glasses at Unpacked next year

According to a report from Yonhap News, Samsung's AR glasses might finally be around the corner, with a prototype rumored to appear at the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event in January 2025. Weighing just 50 grams and looking like regular sunglasses, they seem to target everyday practicality over flashy immersion. The actual release could happen later in Q3 2025, but the XR software platform powering them might drop as soon as this month.

Spec-wise, these glasses are shaping up to be pretty interesting. Rumors suggest they'll pack Qualcomm's AR1 chipset, a Sony IMX681 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 155 mAh battery—basically in the same league as the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. This isn’t surprising, given Samsung’s collaboration with Qualcomm since 2023.

In terms of competition, the smart glasses market is expanding but remains a mixed bag, with some promising innovations weighed down by high costs, limited functionality, and slow adoption. Meta and Ray-Ban have teamed up for the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, offering features like hands-free messaging via WhatsApp and Messenger as well as AI-driven reminders.

Apple’s Vision Pro, on the other hand, has gone full luxury, costing $3,500 and focusing on a premium mixed-reality experience. While impressive, it’s also drawn flak for being too expensive and somewhat impractical, with a limited app library and concerns about long-term usability. Apple is reportedly working on a cheaper version—cutting back on things like display quality and sensors while keeping core features like "EyeSight" and hand-tracking. Even spatial audio might be ditched in favor of AirPods, which could make this next-gen headset way more accessible.

Samsung’s move feels different, though. Instead of trying to create an all-in immersive experience, they’re keeping things simple, lightweight, and practical. That could hit home for users who just want smart glasses that fit seamlessly into daily life. Other companies like Xiaomi and even Amazon are testing the waters, but the high prices and limited uses of earlier models have slowed adoption. If Samsung gets the balance right, it might have a real shot at standing out in this evolving tech space.