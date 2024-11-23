Microsoft Edge 132 is out in Beta Channel with improved price tracking and more

Microsoft has released Edge 132 for Insiders in the Beta Channel. The latest update contains all the fixes from the Dev Channel over the last three weeks, plus several new features, like the just-announced Microsoft Edge Game Assist for PC gamers (oddly, it is not mentioned in the release notes).

Here is what is new:

The PromotionalTabsEnabled policy is deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 132 and will be obsolete in a future Microsoft Edge version. Administrators can use the ShowRecommendationsEnabled policy instead. Allow enterprise users to view XFA PDFs using IE Mode. Enterprise customers can view XFA PDFs in Microsoft Edge using IE mode through either the ViewXFAPDFInIEModeAllowedOrigins or ViewXFAPDFInIEModeAllowedFileHash policy. This change will be available in the new PDF viewer on Microsoft Edge.

If you want to check out the list of fixes and small improvements, here are the release notes for the previous three Edge Dev updates that are also included in Edge 132 Beta:

In addition to the changes mentioned above, Edge 132 contains quite a lot of policy changes and site compatibility improvements. You can find out the complete changelog in the official documentation. To download Edge 132 Beta for your computer, head to the Edge Insider website. The browser works on Windows, macOS, and Linux.