Flappy Bird returns to Android after 10 years with new characters and worlds

The popular side-scrolling arcade-style mobile game, Flappy Bird, has finally returned for Android users after a decade of being dormant. The free-to-download game is currently only available through the Epic Games Store.

For those who don't know, Flappy Bird was released in 2013 by the Vietnamese indie game maker Dong Nguyen. The addictive game became a sleeper hit and gained popularity, topping charts on Google Play and the App Store.

The game featured graphics similar to Nintendo's classic Mario games and reached over 50 million downloads. However, its journey was short-lived as the original developer pulled the plug on it in February 2014. Nguyen reportedly earned $50,000 a day but claimed back then that the game was "ruining his life."

Flappy Bird was a sensation big enough that people started selling iPhones pre-installed with the game on eBay for thousands of dollars. A developer managed to clone the game with a few hours of effort, and a version of Flappy Bird launched for Fire TV.

However, a dramatic turn happened in 2024 when Nguyen lost the game's trademark to Gametech Holdings, and an unofficial reboot arrived under the name "The Flappy Bird Foundation." The unofficial version attracted negative reactions for bringing cryptocurrency into the picture.

Flappy Bird's original developer posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), officially distancing himself from the new game. "No, I have no related with their game. I did not sell anything. I also don't support crypto."

It was known last year that the Android and iOS versions of the "rehatched" Flappy Bird would arrive sometime in 2025. According to its official website and store listing, the latest Flappy Bird for Android features new characters, challenges, and worlds for players to get invested.

Players can flap in the Classic mode or the new Quest mode in the web2-only game to test their tapping and timing skills, guiding Flappy to new worlds through pipes and obstacles. However, the game has steered clear of cryptocurrency this time. Its version 1.1 on the Epic Games Store weighs about 129MB in download size and requires Android 6.0 or later to run.

Flappy Bird's iOS version is also in development without a release timeline. "We have plans in the works for other platforms but we don’t have any other news to share at this time!" its makers said.