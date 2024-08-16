Epic Games Store launches on iOS in the EU and Android worldwide

The mobile version of the Epic Games Store that the Unreal Engine and Fortnite maker Epic Games announced in January of this year is finally here. The company unveiled and launched the third-party store on Android and iOS devices today, but only those residing in the EU can access the store on the latter platform. This is the first time that Apple devices are able to play Fortnite since the famous removal in 2020.

"We’re launching on iOS devices in the European Union thanks to the Digital Markets Act, but Apple is still blocking all other iOS users outside of Europe from accessing Fortnite and Epic Games Store for iOS," says Epic in a press release. Even close to its launch, Epic accused Apple of putting roadblocks like canceling its iOS developer account and rejecting submissions.

The installation procedures for both Android and iOS include going through quite a few steps, and Epic has posted video tutorials for both platforms:

"For now, the process of installing the Epic Games Store on iOS and Android is lengthy due to Apple and Google introducing intentionally poor-quality install experiences laden by multiple steps, confusing device settings, and scare screens," says Epic Games. "We are continuing to fight in courts and work with regulators around the globe to eliminate the anticompetitive terms that Apple and Google impose on developers and consumers, so we can build a better store for everyone."

The current offerings on the Epic Games Store consist of Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe, and the newly released Fall Guys for mobile. The company says that it is working to add games and apps from other developers to its store in the future. Epic's games are also being added to the independent mobile store AltStore PAL today, with Aptoide’s iOS and ONE Store on Android also receiving them soon.