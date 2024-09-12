Remember Flappy Bird? It is returning to iOS and Android

Now that is the name I have not heard in a very long time, but Flappy Bird is making a comeback.

In 2013, a dude from Vietnam launched a casual game called Flappy Bird, where all you have to do is tap the screen to fly a pixelated bird through green tubes. Thanks to its simplicity and addictiveness, Flappy Bird exploded in popularity, ranked millions of downloads, and generated a lot of hype.

Sadly, Flappy Bird was short-lived. Dong Nguyen, the game's maker, overwhelmed by its popularity and fame, pulled it from the stores (it never made it to Windows Phone, though). The game's disappearance was quite shocking, and it led to people selling iPhones with Flappy Bird pre-installed for thousands of dollars (the same thing later happened with Fortnite). Now, eleven years later, Flappy Bird returns.

The upcoming release was announced on the flappybird.com website. The "rehatched" version of the game is coming to Android and iOS somewhere in 2025, and it promises some upgrades over the initial version. Updates include a set of new characters, "EZ mode" for the weak to build skills, rivals, hoops, and more.

Here is what the official website says about the resurrection of Flappy Bird:

Just a decade ago, I was the talk of the town and soaring to new heights with my 100 million friends. Sadly, I had to leave the fame and spotlight behind to go home and find out who I really am. Thanks to my super Flappy Bird® fans, I’m refreshed, reinvigorated, and ready to soar again. The decade-long mission involved acquiring legal rights and even working with my predecessor to uncage me and rehatch the official Flappy Bird® game!

While you wait for the sequel to show up, you can waste some time playing the original via an unofficial web-based version.