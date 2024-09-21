Frostpunk 2 launches a Day One patch, modding tools and soundtrack

On Friday, developer and publisher 11 bit studios released its post-apocalypse city builder sequel Frostpunk 2 on the PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG, and the Microsoft Store, along with its PC Game Pass support. We have already given our thumbs up for the game, with a 9 out of 10 score in our extensive review.

Now that Frostpunk 2 is out, 11 bit studios have wasted no time in releasing a Day One patch for the game. The patch notes can be read on its Steam page. They include a number of gameplay and balance changes, along with some improvements and bug fixes for the game's artwork, user interface, and other features.

Along with the release of the game itself, 11 bit studios have also released FrostKIt, its official mod tools for Frostpunk 2. FrostKit is being launched in a beta version at first.

The developer states:

With the FrostKit you will be able to create custom maps, populate them with custom models, and set their new cities - whether ancient, cosmic, or differentiated in thousands of other ways from the original frosty-apocalypse setting - against custom scenarios.

This will be a big change for the team, as the first Frostpunk game used an in-house engine that did not support the making of mods. However, because Frostpunk 2 switched to Epic's Unreal Engine, that allowed 11 bit studios to make and launch the FrostKit mod tools.

In addition, the game also has Twitch integration, which means game streamers can quickly launch live online gameplay sessions on Twitch.

Finally, the Frostpunk 2 Original Game Soundtrack is now available to stream from the popular music streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, and Tidal. Frostpunk 2 is still planned for a launch in the future for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.