Frostpunk 2 sells 350,000 copies; it has recovered its production and marketing costs

Frostpunk 2, the post-apocalypse city builder from developer and publisher 11 bit studios, launched for the PC on Friday. Today, the development team revealed that since its release just a few days ago, it has already sold enough copies to recover its production and marketing costs.

We are super happy to announce that we’ve already exceeded 350 000 copies of #Frostpunk 2 sold!



What’s more, the total estimated sales revenue has already covered the costs we spent on producing and marketing the game.



Big, big thank you to you all for your support! It (almost)… pic.twitter.com/7sa9qVe4fv — Frostpunk 2 (@frostpunkgame) September 23, 2024

The announcement was made on the game's X account today, revealing that since Friday, it had " already exceeded 350 000 copies" of the game being sold. In a follow-up post on X, 11 bit studios added:

We knew that taking Frostpunk 2 in a direction not everyone expected would push the boundaries of what a sequel could be. We’re extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished and, with your feedback, will continue to improve the game with upcoming hotfixes and patches.

The development team already released a Day One patch for the game on Friday, with a number of game balance changes, improvements, and bug fixes. It also released a beta version of FrostKit, the game's official mod tool, which will allow owners to create custom maps and scenarios and add their own models.

The game is now available on Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and the Microsoft Store. It's also available if you have a subscription to Microsoft's PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service and on the Nvidia GeForce NOW service. The team also plans to release versions of Frostpunk 2 for Sony's PS5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S consoles at some point in the future.

