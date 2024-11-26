Frostpunk 2 roadmap has a console launch and multiple DLC packs incoming in 2025

A couple of months have passed by since 11 bit studios released Frostpunk 2, the survival city-building experience set in a post-apocalyptic, frost-covered scenario. Following a successful launch that saw the title sell over 350,000 copies within days and recouping its production and marketing costs, the studio is now looking toward the game's future.

The studio today unveiled its content roadmap for Frostpunk 2, saying, "your feedback, be it suggestions, ideas, or bug reports, has been invaluable on our path up to this point and has helped us shape our plans for the future."

As seen in the image above, the console version launch is finally slated to happen in 2025, bringing the currently PC-only city builder to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation platforms. "We know it’s something many of you are looking forward to, and we are extremely happy to bring New London to all the console players," adds the studio, though no exact time frame has been given yet for this release.

DLC packs are also incoming. The first two are codenamed Spectrum and Aurora, and they will both land in 2025. Another unnamed DLC will be landing in 2026 if the current plans hold. "Each DLC will add something completely new to the harsh world of Frostpunk 2," says 11 bit studios.

Major content updates are being promised by the studio, too, though no exact details about what features and changes these include have been shared yet. In the roadmap image, an April 24 date is highlighted in a corner, which may be hinting at a special announcement.

In Neowin's own review of Frostpunk 2, I found the game to be an excellent city builder with plenty of harsh choices to go through. Many of the issues I found in it, such as UI and optimization issues, are continually being addressed by the studio in updates, too.