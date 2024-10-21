Major Frostpunk 2 update with better camera controls, optimizations, and more is here

11 bit studios delivered Frostpunk 2 to fans of the brutal and bleak city building franchise in September, and while we thought the game was excellent in our review, UI and optimization issues were concerns. Today, the developer pushed out the game's first major update, and it's promising some major changes to how the game controls, looks, and even performs.

Update 1.1 to the game makes the camera controls more responsive, and also adds edge scrolling and cursor lock. Meanwhile, the Frostbreaking element that expands buildable areas can now be performed across any cell instead of being limited by connections.

Construction canceling while mid-way, color-coded district outlines for better visual clarity, immersive Frostbreaking visuals with visible nomads, and other quality of life updates are here. Autosaves are now adjustable too, and they can even be disabled outright. A better cartography view, and ongoing research being highlighted on the Idea Tree and its button are included as new changes on the update as well.

The studio says improving performance has been a key focus in its post-launch update direction. This includes "large-scale optimizations" and updated "DirectX libraries" are a part of these changes. A whole lot of bug fixes, including one for the "macOS audio stack overflow crash" have also landed.

"This update is yet another early testament to the power of community's feedback," adds 11 bit studios. "We are committed to continually improving Frostpunk 2, and your input is crucial in shaping the future of New London. If you believe Frostpunk 2 is heading in the right direction with these changes, we would love for your voice to be heard."

Frostpunk 2 update 1.1.0 is now available to owners of the game across Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. Find the complete patch notes for the update here. The game is also coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 platforms sometime in 2025. The studio announced last month that it has already recovered its production and marketing costs after selling over 350,000 copies just a few days into its launch.