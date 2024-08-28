Frostpunk 2 will ship with modding tools for adding custom maps, scenarios, and more

The release of Frostpunk 2 got pushed back by a couple of months recently, but developer 11 Bit Studios is giving fans a treat for being patient. Announced today, Frostkit will be the name of the official modding tools that will ship with the game. Catch the reveal trailer of the tools above.

The studio says that while mods support had been a major request by the community since the original game's launch, the studio had been restrained by the in-house engine it had used. But now, with a new engine under its hood, official tools are on the way. "Thanks to the switch to Unreal Engine, things are totally different now," says Frostpunk 2 Technical Director Szymon Jablonski.

The tools will use the mod.io platform for sharing whatever the community creates. While only mods for the PC version has been confirmed today, this may mean support for the console editions to download user-created content may arrive later too.

"Players will be able to create custom maps, populate them with custom models, and set their new cities—whether ancient, cosmic, or differentiated in thousands of other ways from the original frosty apocalypse setting—against custom scenarios," added the studio about what will be possible with the Frostkit.

At launch, Frostkit will be in beta form. While the functionality of the tools will be mostly complete while in beta, the studio says that it will be looking to the community to receive feedback on what direction the tools should take in the future. Ahead of the game's launch, a closed beta will be available to some creators and players to test out the tools as well.

Frostpunk 2 is releasing on September 20 across PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG) and PC Game Pass. However, it seems the console versions have been delayed further, with 11 Bit studios only saying Xbox and PlayStation versions will arrive "later".