Google's Gemini Advanced adds Custom Gems to make your own custom AI chat bot

Along with this week's announcements of three new Gemini 1.5 models, Google is revealing a new feature that is rolling out now for subscribers of its Gemini Advanced AI service. It's called Custom Gems, and it will allow users to make their own custom AI chatbots.

In a blog post, Google stated that people who want to create a chatbot with Custom Gems can simply write up some instructions for the chatbot and then give it a name. That's apparently all there is to it. Google added:

With Gems, you can create a team of experts to help you think through a challenging project, brainstorm ideas for an upcoming event, or write the perfect caption for a social media post. Your Gem can also remember a detailed set of instructions to help you save time on tedious, repetitive or difficult tasks.

Google is starting things off with this feature by offering Gemini Advanced users some pre-created examples of Custom Gems. They include Writing Editor to get feedback on articles, Learning Coach to help make complex subjects easier to figure out, and Coding Partner for help in creating your software projects and apps.

Gemini Advance is available on both desktop and mobile platforms and you can get it with a subscription to Google One AI Premium. It costs $19.99 a month, although, at the moment, you can try one month for free.

Google also announced that it's rolling out its latest AI image generator, Imagen 3, over the coming days for its Gemini apps. Google stated:

Imagen 3 sets a new standard for image quality, generating images with just a few words. You can even ask Gemini to create images in various styles — like photorealistic landscapes, textured oil paintings or whimsical claymation scenes.

Google also added that in the coming days, it will add the ability for Imagen 3 to create images of people. This will be an early access release for Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise users. You may remember that Google disabled the creation of AI artwork with people with its Gemini chatbot earlier this year after it was found to be creating inappropriate images.