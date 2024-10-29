GitHub Copilot now available in Apple Xcode and Windows Terminal

Windows Terminal is a modern host application for command-line shells like Command Prompt, PowerShell, and bash (via WSL). It boasts features such as multiple tabs and panes, Unicode and UTF-8 character support, and the ability to create custom themes and personalize text and colors. At GitHub Universe, GitHub announced that GitHub Copilot is coming to Windows Terminal.

With this integration, developers can utilize GitHub Copilot to receive command suggestions and explanations directly within the terminal using Terminal Chat in Windows Terminal Canary. This feature is available to all Copilot Individual, Business, and Enterprise users.

The GitHub team also announced that GitHub Copilot for Xcode is now available in public preview. This allows Apple developers using Xcode to access the same intelligent coding assistance enjoyed by users of other IDEs. In this public beta, Copilot for Xcode offers the following features:

Multi-language support : GitHub Copilot for Xcode supports multiple programming languages commonly used in the Apple ecosystem, including Swift and Objective-C. This ensures that all developers, regardless of their preferred language, can benefit from Copilot's intelligent assistance.

Multiline suggestions: By default, you'll see a single-line suggestion. However, if multiple-line suggestions are available, you can access them by holding the Option key and pressing Option + Tab to accept the full suggestion.

Content filtering: Copilot includes advanced filters to screen out harmful or inappropriate content from its suggestions. This ensures that all code recommendations adhere to professional standards and contribute to a safe, respectful coding environment.

Block suggestions matching public code: You have the option to activate a duplicate detection filter that blocks suggestions matching public code on GitHub.

In addition to Windows Terminal and Xcode support, Microsoft also announced several exciting new updates for GitHub Copilot. GitHub Copilot Chat in VS Code, Visual Studio, and GitHub.com now supports web search through the new Copilot Access to Bing feature.

With this feature, developers can easily discuss recent events, new developments, trends, and technologies. For example, developers can ask questions like "What's the latest release of Typescript?" or "When is the next major Node.js update coming?" This feature is already available for Copilot Business and Copilot Enterprise users.

With its continuous improvements and broader platform support, GitHub Copilot is poised to become an indispensable tool for developers across various ecosystems.