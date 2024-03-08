Productivity boost: GitHub Copilot Chat now generally available in JetBrains IDEs

The Microsoft company GitHub has announced that GitHub Copilot Chat is now available for the range of integrated development environments (IDEs) developed by JetBrains. This group includes PyCharm, IntelliJ IDEA (Google’s Android Studio is based on this), WebStorm, Rider, and more.

GitHub Copilot Chat is powered by OpenAI’s most advanced public large language model (LLM), GPT-4. The tool is contextually aware and tailors suggestions to your coding tasks allowing developers to get jobs done more easily.

To use GitHub Copilot Chat, you need to be a Copilot Individual, Business, or Enterprise customer. Each of these tiers cost money but if you can increase your income by getting work done faster, then purchasing GitHub Copilot Chat could definitely make financial sense.

Before releasing the coding assistant to the public, GitHub launched a Private Beta back in November. The company said that if you are already running the software in a JetBrains IDE, then there is nothing for you to do, just keep using the feature as usual.

If you are a GitHub Copilot Chat customer and you’re just getting started with it in JetBrains IDEs then there are a few steps you need to take depending on your subscription. If you are a Copilot Individual user, you automatically have access to the feature in JetBrains IDEs. If you are a Copilot Business or Enterprise user, then your organization admins will have to grant access to use the feature, more information about setting it up can be found in the getting started guide.

GitHub Copilot Chat is still a new product so it’s nice to see that GitHub has brought it to IntellJ’s IDEs already.

The GitHub Copilot Chat service epitomizes how Microsoft wants people to view generative AI, an assistant that boosts productivity, rather than a replacement for human labor. With that said, if businesses are finding that they need fewer people to work on projects then this could affect jobs.

Source: GitHub