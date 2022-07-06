God of War Ragnarök launches November 9, special editions come with Thor's hammer

The sequel to Santa Monica Studio's God of War from 2018 has been missing a firm release date since its delay in 2021, but Sony changed that today while also debunking 2023 launch rumors. November 9 is when PlayStation fans can jump back into the shoes of Kratos and Atreus in God of War Ragnarök. Catch the latest Father and Son cinematic trailer above.

The story of the new adventure will take place three years following the original. With Ragnarök on its way, the father son duo will go up against Norse gods as they attempt to put a stop to the world ending event.

While revealing the highly-anticipated launch date, Sony also announced what special editions of God of War Ragnarök it will be receiving. Watch the official unboxing video of the Collector's and Jötnar Editions featuring Santa Monica Studio art director Rafael Grassetti and Thor motion capture and voice actor Ryan Hurst, above.

As a rundown, the Collector's Edition comes with a steelbook display case, two wooden carvings of the Vanir Twins in the same style as Atreus' handywork, a dwarven dice set, as well as the main attraction: a 16" replica of the Mjölnir that Thor uses in the game. While a physical copy of the game isn't here, a digital code is included, in addition to some digital goodies like the soundtrack and in-game cosmetics.

Meanwhile, the Jötnar Edition ups the ante by including all the content mentioned above, plus a 7-inch vinyl record featuring music of composer Bear McCreary, a pin set featuring Faye, Kratos, and Atreus, the Draupnir ring from North mythology, Brok's metallic dice set, and a cloth map of Yggdrasil.

Sony is also throwing in some digital goodies for those who simply pre-order the game, with Kratos' Risen Snow Armor and Atreus' Risen Snow Tunic being offered as extras.

God of War Ragnarök launches November 9 across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Those who purchase the game for the former system can pay a $10 upgrade fee to move to the PlayStation 5 version. Pre-orders for all standard and special editions will open on July 15.