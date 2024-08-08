God of War Ragnarök receives official PC system requirements ahead of September launch

It was late May when Sony surprise-announced the next PlayStation exclusive, which will be shedding its exclusivity and coming to PC. The game turned out to be God of War Ragnarök, the latest entry in the long-running action series and the sequel to the award-winning God of War reboot from 2018. Today, developer Santa Monica Studio revealed just what kind of rig PC gamers will need to run the game smoothly.

The system requirements show off a rather optimized product, with even the aging GTX 1060 paired with the AMD Ryzen 3 1200 being able to run the game at 1080p at 30FPS, albeit at low settings. Here's the full specifications the developer shared today:

MINIMUM RECOMMENDED HIGH PERFORMANCE ULTRA GRAPHIC SETTINGS 1080p @ 30 FPS AVG

Low Settings 1080P @ 60 FPS AVG

Medium Settings 1440P @ 60 FPS AVG

High Settings 4K @ 60 FPS AVG

Ultra Settings GPU NVIDIA GTX 1060, AMD RX 5500 XT NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super, AMD RX 5700 NVIDIA RTX 3070, AMD RX 6800 NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti, AMD RX 6900 XT NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti, AMD RX 7900 XT CPU Intel i5-4670k, AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel i5-8600, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel i7-7700K, AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Intel i7-7700K, AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Intel i5-11600K, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM 8 GB 16 GB OS Windows 10 64-bit STORAGE 190 GB SSD

These specifications are for playing the game using no upscaling tech. However, the game will also ship with Nvidia DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1, and even Intel XeSS 1.3 technologies, plus hardware-agnostic frame generation support. Unlocked frame rates, true 4K resolution, ultra-widescreen display compatibility, and full mouse and keyboard support are already confirmed for the title.

God of War Ragnarök is releasing across Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 19. Despite being a fully single-player entry, Sony has confirmed that the title will require a PlayStation Network to play.

The publisher is also running a pre-purchase bonus offer for PC gamers. The cosmetic items Kratos Risen Snow Armor and Atreus Risen Snow Tunic will be granted from the start of the game for anyone who pre-orders the title via either storefront.