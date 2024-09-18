God of War Ragnarok hits PC tomorrow, launch trailer released

One of 2022's biggest PlayStation exclusives, Santa Monica Studio's God of War Ragnarok, is finally making its way to PC. The epic conclusion to the Norse saga starring Kratos and Atreus will be available to download and play on Windows PCs starting September 19 at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST.

To help build excitement leading up to the PC launch, Sony Santa Monica and developer Jetpack Interactive have released a new trailer showcasing some of the enhanced visuals and technical improvements PC players can expect. In addition to features like ultrawide support and an unlocked framerate, Ragnarok on PC will implement Nvidia DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1, and even Intel XeSS 1.3 technologies.

The developers have also included some new accessibility and gameplay options that will debut on the PC version before being added to consoles. Players will have more control over puzzle hints, allowing them to reduce the frequency of auditory clues from companions if desired.

An audio description setting provides extra context during cinematic scenes to enhance the experience for visually impaired gamers.

Enabling the Audio Description setting under the Audio Accessibility menu will play audio descriptions of visual events during cinematics. These descriptions will provide additional contextual information alongside the spoken dialogue to create a more detailed experience for players with low vision.

Those who pre-ordered the PC edition of Ragnarok can already pre-load the game ahead of its official release time of 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST tomorrow. Like the PC port of Ghost of Tsushima, Ragnarok is expected to support cross-platform trophies and save transfers between the PlayStation and PC ports.

You can pre-order God of War Ragnarok now on Steam and Epic Game Store. It is worth noting that the game requires a PlayStation Network account.

