Google Bard now gives better summaries and more useful source info

It has been five days since Google opened Bard up to most of the world and added Japanese and Korean but Google has already pushed out another update. This time, the company is promising better summary info to help you get the gist of a topic quickly and more helpful sources.

One of the issues with Bard before today was that it would output its lengthy answer and included sources at the bottom. Unfortunately, you didn’t know which parts of the answer were from the sources; this changes today. In the latest update, Google is now putting numbers alongside the response to show which parts are taken from the source links at the end of the answer.

With regards to better summaries, Google said it wants to help you get the gist of an answer more quickly but that it won’t always get it right. If Bard’s response seems weird or is just plain wrong, don’t hesitate to give the response a thumbs down so that Google can have a look.

If you’d like to check back through the latest Bard updates, just open up Bard and press the Updates option on the left-hand side. It will open a new tab with dated release notes.