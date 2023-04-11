Google Bard now has an "experiment updates" page to promote its latest improvements

When Google launched its Bard chatbot AI in March, it labeled it as an "experiment" but one that the public could access and use. Now the company has posted its first official "experiment update" for Bard, highlighting the changes and improvements it has put into the chatbot since launch. The update page says that this will allow users to "have an easy place to see the latest Bard updates for them to test and provide feedback."

This first update is pretty minor, at least compared to the many, many changes and improvements that Microsoft has put into its own Bing Chat since it launched in February. In fact, there are only two updates listed. One was hinted at several days ago by Google CEO Sundar Pichai. He stated that Bard would switch from the smaller LaMDA language model to the larger PaLM model. The Bard update page states the chatbot has now been updated to provide "better capabilities for math and logic." That's likely due to the switchover to the PaLM model.

The other update listed is that Bard now includes "additional suggested Search topics when people click 'Google it.'". The page states, "People will be able to explore a broader range of interests with more related topics." Hopefully we will get more detailed updates on Bard's additions and improvements via this page over the coming weeks and months.