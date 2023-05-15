Microsoft is giving away an unopened Zune player but admits, "We have no idea if it works"

Microsoft has already been piggybacking off the use of its old Zune media player in the hit movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to help promote STEM education. With the Marvel Studios film now in its second week as the number one movie, Microsoft decided to do something else. It's actually giving away an unopened original Zune player.

In honor of @MarvelStudios’ #GotGVol3 we’re giving away this never opened Microsoft Zune. We have no idea if it works. Like and RT for a chance to win! US 18+. Ends 5/17/23. Rules: https://t.co/Mdr2C4z9aY. #ZuneSweepstakes pic.twitter.com/SOR6IMCKqB — Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 15, 2023

The giveaway was announced on Microsoft's Twitter account. Even the post admits, "We have no idea if it works." The contest is open to US residents only and lasts through May 17. All eligible people have to do is like and RT the post above to get an entry into the giveaway.

The rules for the content claim that this unopened Zune player is worth approximately $180. By contrast, an unopened original Apple iPhone was recently sold at auction for over $63,000.